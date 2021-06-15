Outside Linebacker Nunie Tuitele Commits to Cal for 2022

Colorado player becomes the fifth player to commit to the Golden Bears for the 2022 class

Cal got its fifth football commitment for the class of 2022 on Monday night when outside linebacker Nunie Tuitele of Regis Jesuit High Schol in Aurora, Colorado, announced on social media that he has committed to the Golden Bears.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Tuitele is a versatile player who played on the interior of the defensive line as well as on the edge defensively. He also played tight end. The Bears recruited him to play an outside linebacker position in its 3-4 defense.

Outside linebacker has become a key position in the Justin Wilcox defense, and with current outside linebacker Kuony Deng and Cam Goode playing their final college season in 2021, the Bears need players at that position.

Tuitele chose Cal over offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Kanas State, Army and Air Force, among others. Tuitele did not receive a national ranking or a position ranking from rivals.com, but 247Sports ranked him as the 45th-best edge defender in the class of 2022.

He was among the recruits who visited Cal over the weekend, and he joins defensive tackle Damonic Williams, quarterback Justyn Martin, defensive end Nate Burrell and defensive end Jaxson Moi as players who have committed to Cal for 2022. Three of the players -- Burrell, Moi and Tuitele -- have committed within the past week.

