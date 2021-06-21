Ohio RB Kaleb Johnson Commits to Cal for 2022

Cal received its third out-of-state commitment for the class of 2022 when running back Kaleb Johnson of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Ohio, announced via social media Sunday that he has committed to the Bears.

Johnson is the Bears' seventh commitment for the class of 2022 and joins Curlee Thomas IV of Fort Worth, Texas, and outside linebacker Nunie Tuitele of Aurora, Colorado, as players from outside California who have committed to the Cal in that class.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Johnson made his decision after making an official visit to the Berkeley campus this weekend.

He chose Cal over offers from Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, among others. He is not ranked nationally by rivals.com, although it does rank him as the 34th-best running back prospect in the class. He is ranked as the No. 623 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports Composite, which rates him as the 53rd-best running backs prospect.

Johnson was named the running back MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis in May, and he reportedly runs the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds.

Cal is in need of a running back who can stay on the field, be both an outside threat and a between-the-tackles physical runner as well as a pass receiver.

Running backs coach Aristotle Thompson was the principal recruiter for Johnson.

Two players who have already committed to Cal -- quarterback Justyn Martin and defensive lineman Damonic Williams -- also had official visits to the Cal campus this weekend.

The other uncommitted players on this weekend's visit to Cal included inside linebacker Tyler Banks and offensive linemen Trent Ramsey, Luca Vincic and Dyland Lopez.

The two other players who have committed to Cal for 2022 include defensive end Jaxson Moi and defensive end Nate Burrell.

Here is an interview Johnson gave last week during a camp in Ohio:

