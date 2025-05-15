Alex Morgan’s Ownership Stake in NWSL Team Shows Commitment to Women’s Soccer
Former Cal soccer star Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup champion as well as an Olympic champion, retired as a player in September, but she has become busy as a business woman.
This week Morgan joined the ownership group of the Women’s National Soccer League team in San Diego as a minority investor in the club for which she spent three seasons as a player. And while that move by perhaps the game’s most recognizable player earned headlines across the country, it is far from Morgan’s only business endeavor.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Morgan is co-founder of TOGETHXR, which is a digital platform; she’s co-founder of Trybe Ventures, which is an an investment company; and she is an investor in Unrivaled, which is a new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league.
Morgan also participates heavily in her San Diego-based foundation. Its purpose is “dedicated to creating equity and opportunity on the field and off.”
“San Diego is where I’ve built my home, where I am raising my children, and found a purpose beyond my playing career,” she said, according to the Union-Tribune. “I believed in Wave FC before a single match was played, and I still believe this club has the power to change the future of women’s sports. I’m proud to invest in that future and not just as a player, but now as an investor.”
An ESPN video discusses what Morgan’s investment will mean:
The amount of Morgan’s investment in the San Diego Wave soccer team was not made public. The Levine-Leichtman family paid approximately $120 million to buy the team from Ron Burkle after the 2024 season.
