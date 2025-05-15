Cal Sports Report

Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 15 Jaylen Brown

A star on the basketball court, Brown has become an outspoken advocate for social justice

Jake Curtis

Jaylen Brown during Boston's win on May 14
Jaylen Brown during Boston's win on May 14 / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ad, but the number of commercials involving a given Cal athlete is given some weight as well.

Jaylen Brown spent just one season at Cal, but it’s no coincidence that his only season with the Golden Bears in 2015-16 was also the last time Cal got to the NCAA tournament.

Brown has become a four-time NBA all-star who was the MVP in both the Eastern Finals and the NBA Finals last season. He is currently trying to lead the Celtics back from a 3-1 deficit against the New York Knicks without the assistance of Jayson Tatum. Brown helped Boston make it a 3-2 series on Wednesday.

However, Brown has shown he is much more than a basketball player, speaking out for human rights and other social issues. He is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association. His TV spots reflect his ideals.

No. 15 Jaylen Brown

Here is the long version of Brown’s 2020 spot sponsored by Dove Men+Care

He was part of of a 30-second Dove Men+Care commercial that also featured Chris Paul, Aaron Gordon, Danny Green and Donovan Mitchell and can be seen here.

Brown was one three NBA players featured in an NBA TV spot encouraging people to vote. It can be viewed here.

Recent articles:

ESPN's list of top-100 transfers highlights Cal's losses

Our preview of the four Cal golfers in the PGA Championship

No. 16 on our countdown of top TV commercials feature Cal athletes: Missy Franklin

Cal Athletes' TV Commercials: No. 17 Gregory Peck

Cal Athletes' TV Commercials: No. 18 Jonny Moseley

Cal athletes' TV Commercials: No. 19 Natalie Coughlin

Cal Athletes' TV Commercials: No. 20: Nnamdi Asomugha

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Other Sports