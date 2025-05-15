Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 15 Jaylen Brown
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ad, but the number of commercials involving a given Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Jaylen Brown spent just one season at Cal, but it’s no coincidence that his only season with the Golden Bears in 2015-16 was also the last time Cal got to the NCAA tournament.
Brown has become a four-time NBA all-star who was the MVP in both the Eastern Finals and the NBA Finals last season. He is currently trying to lead the Celtics back from a 3-1 deficit against the New York Knicks without the assistance of Jayson Tatum. Brown helped Boston make it a 3-2 series on Wednesday.
However, Brown has shown he is much more than a basketball player, speaking out for human rights and other social issues. He is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association. His TV spots reflect his ideals.
No. 15 Jaylen Brown
Here is the long version of Brown’s 2020 spot sponsored by Dove Men+Care
He was part of of a 30-second Dove Men+Care commercial that also featured Chris Paul, Aaron Gordon, Danny Green and Donovan Mitchell and can be seen here.
Brown was one three NBA players featured in an NBA TV spot encouraging people to vote. It can be viewed here.
Recent articles:
ESPN's list of top-100 transfers highlights Cal's losses
Our preview of the four Cal golfers in the PGA Championship
No. 16 on our countdown of top TV commercials feature Cal athletes: Missy Franklin
Cal Athletes' TV Commercials: No. 17 Gregory Peck
Cal Athletes' TV Commercials: No. 18 Jonny Moseley
Cal athletes' TV Commercials: No. 19 Natalie Coughlin