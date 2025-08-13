Andrew Vaughn's 3-Run HR Helps Punctuate Brewers' 14-0 Rout of Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers just keep on winning, and Andrew Vaughn remains right in the middle of it
The 27-year-old former Cal star blasted a 441-foot, three-run homer on Tuesday night and the Brewers now have assembled their second 11-game win streak since the start of July after a 14-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Milwaukee is 26-4 since Vaughn was promoted from Triple-A on July 7.
Vaughn hit a 3-run homer that day in a 9-1 win over the Dodgers and his sixth-inning shot on Tuesday night gives him eight home runs and 32 RBIs in the 27 games he’s played with the club.
It was his eighth multi-RBI game with the Brewers, topped by a 9-3 win over the Cubs on July 29, when he drove in six.
Vaughn is batting .347 with the Brewers, has a .642 slugging percentage and has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games, with a 12-game batting streak as part of that stretch.
It’s almost hard to remember that Vaughn was batting just .189 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 48 games with the White Sox before Chicago traded him.
The Brewers chased Pirates’ ace Paul Skenes after four innings, punching up his earned run average from 1.94 to 2.13.
Milwaukee is a MLB-best 75-44 and has a 7.5-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central — the largest divisional league in baseball. A year ago, Vaughn was playing for a White Sox team on its way to a 121-loss season.
The Brewers have scored 89 runs during their current 11-game win streak.
Milwaukee joins the 1954 Cleveland Indians as just the second team since 1936 to put together two win streaks of at least 11 games in the same season. Vaughn has been around for 21 of those 22 victories.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Cal GM Ron Rivera talks about the future of college football
Cal DB Cam Sidney Says His Sister is the Star of the Family