Knicks' 2026 NBA Finals Odds Unchanged After Requests to Interview, Kidd, Udoka, Finch Are Denied
The New York Knicks have struck out in their attempt to poach a head coach from a Western Conference contender after firing Tom Thibodeau last week.
New York requested permission to interview Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, yet all three requests were denied.
That puts the Knicks back to square one in the coaching search after firing Thibodeau, who led the frachise to four playoff appearances, as well as their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in more than two decades, over five seasons as the franchise's head coach.
Even though the Knicks failed to land an interview with Finch, Udoka, and Kidd, oddsmakers have not changed the team's outlook for the 2025-26 season.
New York remains in a tie with the Indiana Pacers for the second-best odds to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook next season at +800. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+205) has better odds to win the title in the 2025-26 campaign.
New York still has a solid roster, as Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson are all under contract for the 2025-26 season. However, the Knicks are likely going to need to pivot to their secondary choices for their next head coach.
Former Knicks assistant and current Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant has been one of the favorites in the odds for New York's next head coach.
It's possible a new list of candidates for the Knicks will come out in the near future after they were unable to pry away a head coach who was already under contract.
