Oklahoma Eliminates Cal from NCAA Softball Tournament
Cal’s 2025 softball postseason ended nearly the exactly the same way its 2023 postseason ended.
Two years ago, Oklahoma eliminated Cal with a 16-3, five-inning, run-rule victory in the first final-round game on a Sunday in the Norman, Oklahoma, regional of the NCAA softball tournament.
On Sunday this year, Oklahoma eliminated Cal with a 12-1, five-inning, run-rule victory in the first final-round game of the Norman, Oklahoma, regional, of the NCAA softball tournament.
Oklahoma went on to win the third of four straight national championships in 2023, and the Sooners, the No. 2 overall seed in this year’s 64-year NCAA tournament, look like a team that could win a fifth straight national championship this season.
Oklahoma belted six home runs in their victory over Cal in 2023, and the Sooners (48-7) hit four homers on Sunday to beat Cal for the second time in two days after their 11-2 win over the Bears on Saturday.
In both 2023 and 2025 Cal needed to beat Oklahoma twice on the final day to win the regional, and in both cases a second game was not needed.
Cal (36-21) was hoping to reach the Super Regionals for the first time since 2012, but the Bears managed just two hits, one of which was a swinging bunt that traveled about 15 feet and led to Cal’s only run of the game in the second inning.
Oklahoma starter Sam Landry beat Cal for the second time in two days, allowing just the one, swinging-bunt hit in her three innings on Sunday to improve her record to 22-4.
Cal freshman pitcher Miranda De Nava (13-6) had pitched a complete-game shutout against Omaha on Saturday night to get the Bears into the final round, but she was knocked out after 2 2/3 innings on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on five hits, including two homers, and two walks while striking out two.
Annabel Teperson, who was the losing pitcher again Oklahoma on Saturday, pitched just two-thirds of an inning of relief Sunday and gave up four runs on fours hits, including one home run.
Eight of Oklahoma’s runs came by way of homers as Kasidi Pickering, Ailana Agbayani, Gabbie Garcia and Ella Parker all went deep for the Sooners.
