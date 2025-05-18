No. 2 Cal Men Top No. 1 Washington for MPSF Rowing Title
No. 2-ranked Cal turned the tables on No. 1 Washington on Sunday when the Bears’ varsity eight defeated the Huskies in the grand final of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation men’s rowing championships at Lake Natoma in Rancho Cordova, California, on Sunday.
Cal had lost to Washington by three-tenths of a second in Seattle on April 26, but this time Cal beat the Huskies by 1.22 seconds, finishing in a time of 5:37.977 to the Huskies’ 5:39.219. The Bears took the lead in the first 500 meters, and led the Huskies by more than six seconds after 1,500 meters. The Huskies, who entered the final 500 meters in third place, closed the gap considerably over the final 500, but Cal still won by a comfortable margin.
Stanford finished third in 5:44.697.
Cal finished ahead of Washington in the freshman eight finals, but placed second to Washington in the second varsity eight grand final and the varsity four grand final.
But in men’s rowing it is the varsity eight competition that determines the champion.
Cal and Washington will go head to head for a third time IRA National Championships May 30 to June 1 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
That is the competition that matters most.