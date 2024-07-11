Collin Morikawa, Byeong Hun An Share 8th Place at Scottish Open
Former Cal golfers Collin Morikawa and Byeong Hun An, prepping for The Open at Royal Troon Golf Course in Scotland next week, share a tie for eighth place after Thursday’s first round of the Scottish Open.
Morikawa, ranked No. 6 in the world, and No. 30 An each shot 5-under 65 and trail first-round leader Justin Thomas by three strokes. Cal grad Max Homa, who has slipped to No. 15 in the world rankings, sits at minus-3 and tied for 34th place.
Morikawa carded seven birdies, including on Nos. 16 and 17 to complete a bogey-free back nine.
He experienced a bizarre circumstance on the 448-yard, par-4 eighth hole. Playing partner Ludvig Aberg’s second shot landed directly on top of Morikawa’s ball, sending both balls off the green.
USGA rules allowed Morikawa to put his ball back in its original position, but Aberg had to play from where his ball stopped — 36 feet from the hole and in the rough. He wound up with a bogey while Morikawa birdied the eighth.
An strung together birdies on 13, 14, 16 and 17 after sitting at minus-1 through 11 holes.
Homa started strong with birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 5 and was at 4-under after another birdie on the 13th hole. He settled for minus-3 after his sole bogey of the round on No. 15.
Thomas, a former No. 1 and two-time major champion, played bogey-free in the first round, posting eight birdies for a 62. It’s the first time Thomas has held the lead at any tour event since winning the 2022 PGA Championship.
Thomas has struggled with his putting game this season, ranking 157th on the greens. He switched putters to the Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.2 Prototype, and said, “I felt like I was in great control of everything.”
He finished one stroke off the course record of 61, shared by multiple players.
Thomas has a one-stroke lead over Sungjae Im, whose round of 63 included nine birdies.
Five players, including Aberg, share third place at 6-under 64. Morikawa and An reside in a 15-way logjam for eighth that also includes defending champion Rory McIlroy.
A total of 57 players shot minus-3 or better.