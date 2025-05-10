Collin Morikawa Falters Late in Third Round at Truist Championship
Collin Morikawa’s stay among the leaders at the Trust Championship blew up in a span of two holes late Saturday in the third round.
The 28-year-old Cal grad began the day tied for fifth place and remained in the top 10 until a double-bogey on the 16th and a bogey on No. 17. Morikawa made par on the 18th hole to finish the day at 2-over 72, dropping him to a tie for 26th place, nine strokes off the lead.
Morikawa, who shot a 63 on Thursday on the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, entered Saturday at minus-7 and tied for fifth place.
The world’s fourth-ranked player will begin Sunday’s final round nine strokes off the lead, tied with Daniel Berger and Xander Schauffele at 5 under.
Austria’s Sepp Straka fired a 66 and Ireland’s Shane Lowry turned in a 67 to share the lead at 14 under. They own a three-stroke leader over second-round leader Keith Mitchell and Justin Thomas, who are tied for third at minus-11.
Hideki Matsuyama shot a 63 and zoomed up the leaderboard into sole possession of fifth place at 10 under. Defending champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy is tied for sixth at minus-8 after a third-round 69.
Fellow Cal grad Max Homa was 2 under through 14 holes before bogeys on Nos. 15 and 17 left him at even par for the day and tied for 16th at 6 under through 54 holes.
Homa, who scored 66 and 68 the first two days, is now part of a 10-way logjam for 16th, one stroke better than Motikawa but eight behind the third-round co-leaders.
Byeong Hun An, another former Cal golfer, posted a 69 and is tied for 29th place at 4 under par.
Cal grad Michael Kim, who sat in 71st place in the 72-player field after tow rounds, withdrew before play resumed Saturday.
