Collin Morikawa Falters Late in Third Round at Truist Championship

Fellow Cal grad Max Homa climbs to 16th place, Morikawa slips from 5th to 26th

Jeff Faraudo

Max Homa
Max Homa / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Collin Morikawa’s stay among the leaders at the Trust Championship blew up in a span of two holes late Saturday in the third round.

The 28-year-old Cal grad began the day tied for fifth place and remained in the top 10 until a double-bogey on the 16th and a bogey on No. 17. Morikawa made par on the 18th hole to finish the day at 2-over 72, dropping him to a tie for 26th place, nine strokes off the lead.

Morikawa, who shot a 63 on Thursday on the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, entered Saturday at minus-7 and tied for fifth place. 

The world’s fourth-ranked player will begin Sunday’s final round nine strokes off the lead, tied with Daniel Berger and Xander Schauffele at 5 under.

Austria’s Sepp Straka fired a 66 and Ireland’s Shane Lowry turned in a 67 to share the lead at 14 under. They own a three-stroke leader over second-round leader Keith Mitchell and Justin Thomas, who are tied for third at minus-11.

Hideki Matsuyama shot a 63 and zoomed up the leaderboard into sole possession of fifth place at 10 under. Defending champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy is tied for sixth at minus-8 after a third-round 69.

Fellow Cal grad Max Homa was 2 under through 14 holes before bogeys on Nos. 15 and 17 left him at even par for the day and tied for 16th at 6 under through 54 holes.

Homa, who scored 66 and 68 the first two days, is now part of a 10-way logjam for 16th, one stroke better than Motikawa but eight behind the third-round co-leaders. 

Byeong Hun An, another former Cal golfer, posted a 69 and is tied for 29th place at 4 under par.

Cal grad Michael Kim, who sat in 71st place in the 72-player field after tow rounds, withdrew before play resumed Saturday.

Jeff Faraudo
