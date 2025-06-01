Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Continue Slide at The Memorial
The third round of the Memorial Tournament was a crushing one for three former Cal golfers playing the Muirfield Village course at Dublin, Ohio.
Collin Morikawa, the world’s fourth-ranked player, now sits in a tie for 23rd place after shooting a 5-over 77 on Saturday. Two days after he left the course alone in second place, Morikawa is at plus-3 and 10 strokes off the pace headed into Sunday’s final round.
Max Homa opened with a 68 that had him one stroke back of Morikawa in third place on Thursday. But he followed Friday’s 79 with a 75 and is relegated to a share of 38th place at 6 over par.
Michael Kim seemingly got his game squared away on Friday with a 1-under 71. But he shot a 2-over 74 on Saturday and sits in a tie for 43rd place at plus-7 through 54 holes.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, made a move Saturday toward defending his Memorial title. Scheffler birdied four of the final five holes to card a bogey-free 68 and take a one-stroke lead at 1 under par.
Scheffler has a one-stroke lead over Ben Griffin, who posted an even-par-72 on Saturday. Nick Taylor is third at minus-5.
The turn of events after Thursday’s encouraging first round has to be frustrating for Morikawa and Homa.
They combined to shoot nine under par on Thursday, assembling 12 birdies and only three bogeys.
In two rounds since then, they have totaled 16 bogeys and five double-bogeys.
Morikawa, who has six career PGA Tour victories but none since October 2023, got off not he wrong foot immediately on Saturday. He began the day tied for eighth place but bogeyed the first two holes and then the fifth, dropping to 19th place.
When he sandwiched bogeys on Nos. 11 and 13 around a double on 12, he skidded to 26th place, 6 over for the day and 4 over for the tournament.
Homa has played 10 over par the past two days, thanks in part to double bogeys Saturday on the 13th and 18th holes.
Kim, who barely made the cut at plus-5 after Friday, had five birdies in the third round but undercut his efforts with a pair of double bogeys.
