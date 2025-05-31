Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 1 Marshawn Lynch
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Marshawn Lynch was Pac-10 offensive player of the year in 2006 while at Cal, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL, won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and would have won another if he had been given the ball at the 1-yard line, was the main attraction when ESPN College GameDay came to Berkeley last fall, and is the star of countless TV commercials. Whatever Marshawn Lynch is selling, I’m buying.
Lynch is No. 1 on our list of Cal athletes’ TV ads by a wide margin.
No. 1 Marshawn Lynch
Who else could be the TV delivery man for products as diverse as Fritos, AT&T, Subway, Manscaped trimmer, a sitcom, Uber, the NFL, and Dove deodorant spray?
Lynch for Dove spray “and even down there”
A short version of that priceless ad:
More Dove spray work
Beast Mode for Manscaped trimmer used “below the 50-yard line”
Lynch does his thing for the sitcom “The League”
Yes, Lynch can even appear on commercials for AT&T
Lynch shows what he can do for Subway
And again for Subway
A classic for Frito-Lay
With Rob Gronkowski for Frito-Lay
Lynch for Uber Eats. It’s “between me and my belly”
Lynch was one of many former football players in this commercial for the NFL, but of course he is the one who initiated the chaos and holds the ad together.
All we can say is this:
