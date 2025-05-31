Cal Sports Report

Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 1 Marshawn Lynch

The unique Beast Mode persona can sell a wide array of products, and he is No. 1 on our list by a wide margin

Jake Curtis

Marshawn Lynch
Marshawn Lynch / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.

Marshawn Lynch was Pac-10 offensive player of the year in 2006 while at Cal, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL, won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and would have won another if he had been given the ball at the 1-yard line, was the main attraction when ESPN College GameDay came to Berkeley last fall, and is the star of countless TV commercials. Whatever Marshawn Lynch is selling, I’m buying.

Lynch is No. 1 on our list of Cal athletes’ TV ads by a wide margin.

No. 1 Marshawn Lynch

Who else could be the TV delivery man for products as diverse as Fritos, AT&T, Subway, Manscaped trimmer, a sitcom, Uber, the NFL, and Dove deodorant spray?

Lynch for Dove spray “and even down there”

A short version of that priceless ad:

More Dove spray work

Beast Mode for Manscaped trimmer used “below the 50-yard line”

Lynch does his thing for the sitcom “The League”

Yes, Lynch can even appear on commercials for AT&T

Lynch shows what he can do for Subway

And again for Subway

A classic for Frito-Lay

With Rob Gronkowski for Frito-Lay

Lynch for Uber Eats. It’s “between me and my belly”

Lynch was one of many former football players in this commercial for the NFL, but of course he is the one who initiated the chaos and holds the ad together.

All we can say is this:

Recent articles:

No. 2 on our countdown of Cal athletes in TV commercials: Aaron Rodgers

Camryn Rogers wins hammer-throw event

Alex Morgan No. 3 in our rankings of Cal athletes' TV commercials

Starting times set for six of Cal's 2025 football games -- five are at night

Former Cal DB Camryn Bynum training with Manny Pacquiao

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Other Sports