Incoming Cal Swimmer Claire Weinstein Tops Ledecky at U.S. Nationals
Incoming Cal freshman Claire Weinstein did something few swimmers have done in a major event: She beat Katie Ledecky.
Weinstein won the 200-meter freestyle at the USA Swimming national championship on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Weinstein finished in a time of 1:54.92 to beat out 14-time Olympic medalist Ledecky and world record-holder Torri Huske.
Weinstein was the No. 1 seed in the event so it was not a huge surprise, and Ledecky is better in the longer distances. But anytime someone beats Ledecky it’s news.
By winning, Weinstein earned a berth in the 2025 World Championships this summer in Singapore. She also earned a spot in the World Championships in the 800-meter freestyle after finishing second to Ledecky in that event.
"My training this year has been really good," Weinstein told Peacock TV. "I think this year I've just been more consistent than I have in previous years. I'm excited that's showing in my races.
"I've just been getting racing reps in. I used to be scared of this race because I'd kind of go in and not know what to do. Now, I've raced it so many times that I know exactly what I need to do and it's just muscle memory."
Recent Cal graduate Dare Rose earned his first national championship of the meet in the 50-meter butterfly. Rose won in a time of 23.06 to earn a berth to the World Aquatics Championships. It will be his fourth consecutive appearance at the World Championships.
Cal alum Gabriel Jett also cliched a berth in the World Championships with a second-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle in a time of 1:44.70, a personal best.
Rising Cal junior Keaton Jones will advance to the World Championships after a second-place finish in the 200-meter backstroke in a time of 1:54.85.
On Tuesday, Recent Cal graduate Jack Alexy won the national championship in the 100-meter freestyle. He was timed in 47.17 in the finals to earn his first championship of the meet.
Cal alum Destin Lasco clocked a personal-best time of 47.58 to qualify for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter freestyle.
