Max Homa Buries 29-Foot Birdie Putt to Reach the Weekend
All three former Cal golfers made the cut Friday at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Course in Scotland, but no one worked harder for it than Max Homa.
After a triple-bogey 7 on the 12th hole left Homa at plus-8 and above the cut line, he salvaged his weekend with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18— the latter a 29-footer that Homa celebrated with a primal scream.
The 33-year-old, who has skidded from No. 7 in the world golf rankings to No. 15 in recent months, finished the day at 1-over 72 and plus-6 for two days.
Fellow Cal grad Collin Morikawa, ranked No. 6 in the world, shot a 1-under 70 and climbed from a tie for 41st after a 73 on Thursday to a tie for 13th place.
Byeong Hun An, who played one season at Cal years ago, began the day at plus-4 and tied for 83rd place. He played even-par golf in the second round, moving up into a tie for 38th to easily make the cut at 4 over.
Ireland’s Shane Lowry, 37, tied for second after a 66 on Thursday, followed that with a 69 and has a two-stroke lead at minus-7. Lowry had a double-bogey the 11th hole but recovered with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18.
He has the lead entering the weekend despite a complicated issue involving a photographer and a fan, described in this story.
Two back are the English duo of 11-time tour winner Justin Rose, 43, and first-round leader Daniel Brown, 29, winless in two career PGA tournaments. Rose shot a 68 that included birdies on the popular 16th and 18th holes, while Brown carded a 72 the day after he posted a bogey-free 65.
Three players are tied for fourth place at 2 under, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who had a 70 for the second day in a row.
Homa, who has either failed to make the cut or finished outside the top 20 in his past six starts, had a double-bogey on the fifth hole before pulling back even with birdies on Nos. 8 and 9.
His triple-bogey on the 12th left him in a deep hole and pars on 13, 14 and 15 didn’t help. But Homa delivered oen of the biggest shots of his career on the 18th to sneak into the weekend along with 11 others who finished the first two days at plus-6.
That’s how difficult the tournament has been, thanks to heavy winds on the west coast of Scotland, some rain and tall, thick grasses off the fairways.
Morikawa included four birdies and played 3 under through the final eight holes to finish in a tie with Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and others at 1 over for the tournament.
An had a wild round that included five birdies three bogeys and a double-bogey but made the cut at The Open for the seventh time in his career. His best finish was 23rd place last year.
Others who didn’t make the cut included No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy, whose 75 Friday left him at 11 over. McIlroy careened off course early with a triple-bogey and three bogeys over the first six holes.
Tiger Woods followed Thursday’s 79 with a 77 to miss the cut at plus-14 and tied for 144th place. The 48-year-old icon now has missed the cut or withdrawn in six of his past seven majors and is done for the season.
"I loved it. I’ve always loved playing major championships,” said Woods, who placed 60th this year at the Masters but missed the cut at the PGA and U.S. Open. “I just wish I was more physically sharp coming into the majors. Obviously, it tests you mentally, physically, emotionally, and I just wasn't as sharp as I needed to be. I was hoping that I would find it somehow, just never did.”
Also sidelined Friday were Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Aberg at plus-9 and Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau at plus-10.