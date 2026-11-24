The Cincinnati Bearcats are off to a 5-1 start under head coach Jerrod Calhoun. While the transfer-laden squad has had the odd shaky performances, overall, this is a team laying the foundation through the non-conference schedule, in preparation for what will be a daunting Big 12 season.

Today’s task is to comb through some of the positives and one negative over the Bearcats’ last two games against Youngstown State (91-54) and UMass Lowell (78-68).

Winner: Keeping The Ball Moving

Nov 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Elijah Perryman (1) dribbles the ball against the UMass Lowell River Hawks in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Combined, over the last two games, the Bearcats have totaled 41 assists, with 26 of them coming against the Penguins when the two met on November 18th. Even the 15 assists against Lowell would put them well above the NCAA average in a single game.

Leading the team during this two-game stint in assists is Utah State transfer, Elijah Perryman. Perryman has dealt 15 dimes, including 11 against Youngstown State and four against the River Hawks.

As of publishing, the Bearcats sit 20th nationally in assists per game, averaging 19.8.

Winner: Bench Points

Dayton Flyers forward Cody Peck (10) drives on Cincinnati Bearcats forward Riley Allenspach (35) in the second half of basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Dayton Flyers at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Bearcats want to make it to their first NCAA Tournament since the Mick Cronin era, it is going to require a team effort, on and off the bench; Calhoun’s squad has embraced that.

Against Youngstown, the team finished with 37 points off the bench, and in Sunday’s too-close-for-comfort win over UMass Lowell, they added another 42. Over the last two games, there have been 10 different performances of at least five points.

Loser: Three-Point Rate

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Tylen Riley (10) drives down court in the first half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Youngstown State Penguins at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the last two games, Cincinnati has averaged 31.35% from beyond the arc. In Sunday’s 10-point win that plummeted to 26.7% from deep. Through the season, the Bearcats’ three-point rate sits at a 32.2%.

Those numbers rank No. 201 in the nation.

Final Thoughts

Nov 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Jerrod Calhoun yells to his team in the second half against the Youngstown State Penguins at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Listen, a 78-68 win over UMass Lowell is not going to sit right with fans, unless they convincingly close their next couple of games. And over the course of the next week, Cincinnati will have to play two high-major teams in Georgia and Boston College.

Those two sit at a combined 12-0, meaning they will be real tests. If Calhoun and Co. can enter December with a 7-1 or 6-2 record, then the NCAA Tournament looks much more attainable.

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