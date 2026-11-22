The Bearcats got their third straight victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating UMass Lowell 78-68.

Tylen Riley led Cincinnati in scoring with 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting, along with three rebounds and three assists.

Jerrod Calhoun opened the post-game presser saying, "I want to credit UMass Lowell. I thought they played a tremendous game. They shot the ball at an extremely high level. I thought their offense was really good. They had a great attack, and I was just happy for Jayden to get some minutes under his belt (it was) a long couple of weeks for him."

It was also Jayden Hastings' first game back from injury, and he finished with 6 points and 6 rebounds in 14 minutes of play.

"We are a big time work in progress," said Calhoun.

Calhoun's biggest concern is that the team needs to get to the free-throw line more. Cincinnati only shot 13 free throws today.

"It's just not good enough. So I got to do a better job of putting an emphasis on getting to the free throw line." Calhoun continued. "To me, that's my biggest concern right now: we're not getting enough free throws."

Cincinnati was favored by 30 points going into today's game.

"You know, we started the game just jacking threes, right? It's not the recipe you want. And those were some late-clock threes. So I got to do a better job of getting them into action quicker."

Cincinnati shot poorly tonight from three, going only 4-for-15, while UMass Lowell shot an impressive 11-for-27.

With 15 new players and no clear standouts, Calhoun said the rotation remains broad, with 11 players receiving double-digit minutes. Practice performance and energy will influence playing time.

"We can't really tighten it up because we don't have anybody who really sticks out, so it's hard." Calhoun continued, "You know, there are three or four of them getting, you know, 22, 23 minutes, but for whatever reason, I still think we look tired. You know, I really do. I don't know what's going on there."

When asked what the team has been doing well defensively, Calhoun said, "I think we have the ability to get steals. I think we're really good at that." Cincinnati finished the game with seven steals tonight and has a top-20 defensive efficiency team.

Cincinnati's next game is in the ESPN Events Invitational against the Georgia Bulldogs on Thanksgiving Day at 11 am in Kissimmee, Florida.

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