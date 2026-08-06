Bearcats Basketball Finalizes Game Date For Neutral Contest Against Clemson

The Bearcats have locked in a game date for the neutral basketball matchup against Clemson this coming season. The contest is happening on Saturday, Dec. 19 inside Heritage Bank Center in Downtown Cincinnati.

Cincinnati announced the date on Thursday morning.

"The Cincinnati men’s basketball team will take on Clemson in the Cincinnati Clash Dec. 18 at Heritage Bank Center, head coach Jerrod Calhoun announced Thursday," A press release stated. "Cincinnati’s full non-conference schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. The Bearcats hold a 4-2 lead in the all-time series with the Tigers, with the teams splitting two previous neutral-site meetings after a 68-65 Clemson victory last season in Greenville, S.C.

The two schools are rounding out a neutral duet of games that began with Clemson's tight victory last year and concludes this season.

It should be another nice test for UC. The Tigers have made three consecutive NCAA Tournaments and rank 36th on Bart Torvik to UC's 40th overall rating.

Cincinnati just won its two exhibition games in the Bahamas by a combined 88 points.

“I thought we played lights-out in the first half after the first couple minutes,” Cincinnati head coach Jerrod Calhoun said after the Wednesday win. “But we played in spurts. The first half was dynamite for the final 18 minutes or so. These eight weeks were phenomenal, and I’m grateful we got to play two games down here. This will really benefit our team moving forward.”

Check out the full non-conference schedule so far from Bracketeer.org:

Home

Nov. 2 vs. American U.

Nov. 5 vs. Green Bay

Nov. TBA vs. South Carolina State

Nov. 9 vs. Minnesota

Nov. 18 vs. Youngstown State

Nov. TBA vs. UMass-Lowell

Dec. 2 vs. TBD

Dec. 5 vs. Xavier

Dec. TBA vs. Stetson

Dec. TBA vs. Marist

Dec. 29 vs. TBD

Road

Nov. 14 at Dayton

ESPN Events Invitational Orlando, FL

Nov. TBA vs. Georgia

Nov. TBA vs. Boston College

Heritage Bank Center Game Cincinnati, OH

Dec. 19 vs. Clemson

Note: Cincinnati will play against Louisville at Freedom Hall as part of the 2027-28 season. The Bearcats travel to Minnesota during the 2027-28 season, as well.

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