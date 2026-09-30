The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball community lost a legend this week in former player and head coach Tay Baker. The 99-year-old celebrated his birthday last week and was the oldest living college basketball coach in America.

The Enquirer's Scott Springer confirmed the story on X Wednesday afternoon.

Baker was a legend at Cincinnati, becoming the first head coach in team history (and one of only two) to win the conference regular-season title in their opening campaign. Before coaching his alma mater, Baker was the sixth man on the 1948-49-50 basketball teams that compiled a 60-18 record and won three Mid-American Conference titles. He coached at UC as an assistant basketball coach starting in 1959 after coaching in the high school ranks for nine years.

The UC Athletic's Hall of Famer took over as UC head coach after the 1966 season following his time as an assistant, where UC won back-to-back national titles in 1961 and 1962.

He's actually been on both sides of the Crosstown Shootout, coaching Xavier from 1974 through 1979 immediately after his time at UC ended. He was a longtime Cincinnati native and will be missed.

"I'd be driving down (Interstate) 75 in a blue station wagon with Xavier on it, and a guy would go by and give me the finger," Baker said to Springer in a story from last year. "You expect that with UC and Xavier. There's nothing wrong with that, really. They don't like each other, and they want to beat each other, and that's the way it should be."

He actually didn't have to even negotiate a new contract at Xavier.

"I was faculty at UC, so all they had to do was transfer that over," Baker said to Springer. "I was never on a coaching salary. My salary was controlled by the faculty. I was a tenured professor, which was the insurance I had. I could go from UC to Xavier and have the same status."

Baker was 99 years old.

Happy 99th birthday to one of our all-time greats, former player and coach Tay Baker! pic.twitter.com/WDq7m1Ikct — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) September 24, 2026

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