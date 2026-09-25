Cincinnati added its second high-level basketball recruit from the 2027 class on Friday. Four-star guard Joshua Tyson is a Bearcat after playing for Lakota West (Ohio) in recent years and now at La Lumiere School (Florida).

He added some more fuel to the Crosstown Shootout by picking between a final two school list of Cincinnati and Xavier. Jerrod Calhoun added lighter fluid this week as well.

"The blue school a couple miles away, I can't wait to kick their a** here real soon," Calhoun said at the UC Season Tip-Off Dinner

According to 247Sports, Tyson is ranked 54th nationally and 12th among point guards. He holds 17 offers from schools like Arizona State, Ohio State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech. The star joins Kam Mercer in the class and is another local win for Calhoun in his opening year as Cincinnati head coach.

Cincinnati figures to try to develop a couple of high-ceiling high school recruits to keep a strong core under Calhoun, while fully utilizing the transfer portal as well. This season, Calhoun's entire team is made up of transfers as he tries to rise in the Big 12 coaching ranks.

"This league is full of Hall of Famers. That's really what stood out to me. When you really dissect the Big 12, you've got surefire Hall of Famers already, then you've got a whole batch of coaches that are kind of that next generation of guys in the league," Calhoun said earlier this offseason. "It's been phenomenal, all of those guys, from Coach Self to Coach Sampson to Kevin Young, those guys have been great to me.

"I think it's really a brotherhood of coaches in the Big 12. I think all of us want what's best for the league, but it really starts and ends with our commissioner. He's the real deal. He's forward-thinking, but yeah, we have our work cut out for us. We did when we went into the Mountain West ... So I think you have to be convicted on the way you play, but you also have to change some things up as well."

The 6-2 guard links up with Mercer in the class, who has lost his five-star status since committing to UC in the spring, but is still ranked in the top-55 nationally on most major sites.

Check out highlights from Tyson below:

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