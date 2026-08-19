Bearcats Basketball Reaches Out to New Guard Option For Final 2026-27 Roster Spot

Cincinnati has reached out to a new player as one roster spot looms open for Jerrod Calhoun's first team. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday that UC is one of a few teams in contact with former NC State guard Tre Holloman.

"NC State transfer Tre Holloman tells me that he’s receiving interest from the following programs. Utah State, Cincinnati, St. John’s, Providence. Holloman is pursuing a fifth year of eligibility," Rothstein posted on X.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard, former ACC and Big Ten stalwart, averaged nine points per game, three assists per game, and two rebounds over the last two seasons.

The fifth-year saga continues in college sports as hundreds of players await the ultimate fate of the court battle between the NCAA and the Class of 2022. As of now, all the players from that class are still eligible.

We should get a final confirmation on all of those statuses in the coming weeks as Holloman and MJ Collins await their fates. Collins played very well for Cincinnati in the Bahamas earlier this month and will be a massive piece for Cincinnati this fall if eligible.

Holloman shot around 42% from the floor this past season across 32 appearances for the Wolfpack. He started his career at Michigan State and was a very strong defender in the 2024-25 season. The defensive maven has averaged over two steals per game each of the past two seasons and ranked 18th in the Big Ten in defensive rating during the 2024-25 campaign.

Calhoun is building from the ground up with an entire new team of transfers.

"I'm not really concerned about our seven-year lull of not playing in the NCAA tournament, because I think the kids that we've been able to get on this year's roster understand what we're here to do," Calhoun said earlier this offseason. "We're on a mission. We're not here to mess around. We're here to get back in the NCAA Tournament this year. And then you're off and running, but we're going to recruit at a high level. We're going to be able to attract some of the best talent in the country.

"I think we've already shown the ability to do that, so we're just getting started, and I've got a really, really good staff that's really connected, and we just got outwork people at the end of the day, there's no secret sauce to any of this, it's just hard work, and that's that's kind of who we've been."

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