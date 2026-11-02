Cincinnati Bearcats 2026 Position Preview: Forwards

Cincinnati’s roster card currently list the names below as forwards.

Amani Lyles, Deshaun Vaden, Tyler Tejada, David Iweze, Jayden Hastings, Adlan Elamin and Riley Allenspach are listed as forwards. Since Wake Forest transfer Myles Colvin and Akron transfer Eric Mahaffey are listed according to 247Sports as forwards, we are going to throw in the pair for our final edition of the roster preview.

With point guard and shooting guard sorted out over the past couple of weeks, there are three positions left, and today will see some of the biggest contenders sorted out.

Who Is Likely To Get The Starting Gigs?

Let's start with small forward, the answer at times may be Colvin. Colvin averaged 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. Colvin averaged 40.3% from the field, including 36% from beyond the arc, on a Demon Deacon team that went just 18-17 last season.

At power forward, you can suspect that Tejada is at least in contention for the four-spot. Tejada hails from the Towson Tigers, where he notched 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Tejada put together a 43.2% hit rate from the field last season.

Lastly, at center could be the Boston College transfer, Hastings. Hastings stands at a towering 6-foot-10. During the 2025-26 season, Hastings notched 6.7 points per game and 5.6 rebounds. Hastings has really shone as one of the nation’s rising defensive stars. Hastings led the Eagles with 1.52 blocks per game and 47 blocks overall. Hastings finished the season with 14 multi-block games, a season high of six coming in a 24-point loss against Clemson.

Another potential option at center could be Allenspach. Allenspach is a transfer from George Mason. Last season, Allenspach totaled 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds, averaging 56.6% from the field.

Overall Grade(s): B+

Colvin and Hastings are two experienced starters in the ACC. Colvin was ranked as the country’s No. 88 transfer and No. 15 small forward on 247Sports. Hastings ranked No. 194 in the nation.

Allenspach and Tejada both come from the low-major ranks of collegiate basketball. Tejada comes in at No. 180, and Allenspach at No. 146.

Overall, each position comes with a decent enough starter to help improve an offense that spent last season planted No. 221 in scoring offense at 73.1 points per game.

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