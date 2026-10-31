JC French And More Break Down Bearcats' Home Battle Against No. 6 Utah

The Bearcats got rolled in the first half on Saturday night against No. 6 Utah and couldn't muster enough to get back in the contest after the break.

Cincinnati dropped the game 49-25 after getting tossed around 42-6 in the first half. It was the program's worst first-half deficit since 2015.

"We did a poor job tackling on the perimeter, allowing them to get some chunk plays and chunk yards," Scott Satterfield said. "And then when you do that, you open up the middle a little bit, and all of a sudden they're powerful enough and fast enough to get yards up the middle. And you know, we didn't get off the field on third down in the first half, and you know, it just got away. I mean, it got away.



"Challenged our guys at halftime to come back out. You know, not to look at the scoreboard, but to play to our standard. And I thought he did a great job in the second half. The fight is real easy to hang your head and feel sorry for yourself in the second half, and come out there and just, you know, let them have it. But I thought our guys came out and showed some great fight with the way they came back."

Cincinnati now has three conference losses and only one home game left the rest of the season.

The main goal of winning a Big 12 Championship is getting harder and harder to envision once again for this program entering November.

"There's just a lot of parity, and each game, I feel like each game is a new season for every team," Satterfield said about the rollercoaster week to week. "Like for us, next week, you turn the page, man. Everything is all about Houston next week. You know, and so you learn from the things that you've done in the past. But man, you got to focus everything you can on Houston to try to put together a plan. Our guys go execute a plan."

Check out all of the comments below:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk