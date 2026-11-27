Cincinnati (7-1) basketball posted a perfect holiday week on the hardwood, beating Georgia yesterday 83-81 and Boston College today, 70-59.

The Bearcats are cementing one of the best defenses in the country after holding BC to a season-low 29.8% shooting from the field. UC struggled with 10 turnovers in the first half, but had just two in the second half to tighten up a pretty clean game overall.

UC now leads the all-time series 2-1. Cincinnati earned an 85-70 win Dec. 30, 1969, before Boston College picked up a 63-62 victory March 17, 1974, in the NIT at Madison Square Garden.

Jerrod Calhoun's team entered the game 32nd on Bart Torvik and can make a strong case for an AP Top 25 ranking by taking out Xavier (49th) next Saturday after Monmouth (230th) on Wednesday.

"I know their strength of schedule is not very good. They haven't played a ton of great teams, but this is going to be a very, very difficult matchup for a lot of teams because they're very patient," Calhoun said on 700 WLW. "One of the slowest-paced teams in the country, hard to turn over. He's done a really, really nice job.

"I thought we just outwilled them a little bit in the second half. He's (Luke Murray) got a tremendous rebounding team, and you know we still gave up way too many offensive rebounds. But our defense won this game tonight, and you've got to be able to win in a multitude of ways. And I thought we had a lot of guys step up."

Top Takeaway: Bearcats Biting Defense

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tyler Tejada (8) reacts after scoring in the second half of basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Dayton Flyers at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati has a clear team defensive identity that's only been boosted in recent games by the return of Jayden Hastings.

The three-point struggles returned, and they had another iffy day on the glass, but the name of the game is keeping the ball out of the hoop, and Cincinnati does that at an elite level. Hastings has helped boost the block rate up to sixth nationally, and UC forces turnovers at the 37th-best rate in the country entering today.

Hastings has a smoldering 33.5 defensive rating on Torvik, with the next closest Bearcat at 18.8. He's a true defensive pillar, and now they just need to get close to average or better on the defensive glass (32-32 on the glass against BC). The rebounding on that end is keeping them from being a truly elite defensive team that can hold up twice a week in the Big 12.

Cincinnati has had one eight-plus rebound performance this season (Tyler Tajada with nine against Dayton). There just haven't been many great rebounding outings despite UC ranking 16th nationally in roster experience and 87th in overall height.

All in all, though, the rebounding woes haven't impacted their man-to-man contest fundamentals.

They can keep working on the rebounding fundamentals against Monmouth at home on Wednesday.

Player of the Game: Tyler Tejada

The Closer.

That's what Tyler Tejada's (24 points on 7-for-11 shooting) turning into as he hunted down and killed the Eagles 3-2 zone down the stretch of this game, just like he did on Thursday. Tejada showed why he's been one of the best mid-major scorers in the country and can translate that against Power Conference teams consistently.

"We knew there was a possibility we could see some sort of zone," Calhoun said. "So our guys did a nice job of executing. We just couldn't make a three, and then to start the game, I think we've done this now. Two out of our last five games, we're just launching threes, and we've got to get rid of that habit. And I've got to do a better job of designing things to get the ball to the rim because we put ourselves in a heck of a hole. And I told our staff last night, you don't sleep much during these things because we were really focused on Georgia.

"I said, guys, if we get in a hole, it's hard to come out against this team because of the possession length. And sure enough, we could make a shot. Didn't get to the basket, and I've got to give Boston College credit. They had a great game plan, and they're going to be a good team."

He posted 23-plus points in each game and rebounded well today, but showed the grit you need from a star to respond with another impactful game in a back-to-back scenario.

The mauling scorer got to the line a bunch and stayed perfect with a 6-for-6 mark on the day. Tejada was the only UC player in double figures during a slow-paced game that the Eagles dictated, but he and UC showed they can win in a multitude of ways.

The defense has been better as Tejada's gotten more comfortable on that end as well. Cincinnati held an 83.1% chance to make the NCAA Tournament entering the game, and Tejada helped those chances stay in that range across a 2-0 Florida trip.

Cincinnati battles Monmouth at home on Wednesday. The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET.

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