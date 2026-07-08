Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball 2026 Transfer Profiles: Elijah Perryman and Adlan Elamin

Adlan Elamin and Elijah Perryman both come to Jerrod Calhoun’s Cincinnati Bearcats by way of the NCAA Transfer Portal, both are also from Calhoun’s previous stop at Utah State.

Elamin And Perryman’s History So Far

University of Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham stands with Cincinnati head coach Jerrod Calhoun with a jersey as he is announced as the head men's basketball coach at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elamin is enlisting with three years of eligibility left. In his sole season in the Mountain West, Elamin quickly grew into a starting role after just seven games coming off the bench. Elamin finished the season averaging 6.7 points and 3.1 rebounds on a 44.4% field goal rate, which included a 30.2% rate from beyond the arc.

Elamin finished with a season-high of 15 points, which he notched three separate times, and wrapped with double-digit scoring nights on 11 different occasions.

Elamin’s best night of the season was a double-double in an 86-66 blowout win over New Mexico where he finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

When introducing Elamin in late April, Calhoun was quoted, “We have great familiarity with Adlan, who was a key part to a great team last year. He has tremendous upside and a great foundation of youth. He can have a strong impact of winning on both sides of the ball, not only with his offense, but with his defense,” finished the former Utah State and Youngstown State head coach."

Perryman joins the squad after coming off a much more reserved role from his time with the Aggies. Like Elamin, Perryman joins with four years left to play, however, Perryman saw an average of 14 minutes per game and just one start last campaign. On the season, Perryman averaged 4.4 points per game, 1.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists on a 43.9% field goal rate.

“Elijah has incredible feel for a point guard,” Calhoun said. “He’s a young man who has great promise and, obviously, there’s significant familiarity for him with our system and for our staff with his game. Elijah can really grow here. He sees the floor well and players love playing with him. Elijah can get downhill, play out of pick and rolls and is a wonderful kid.”

Elamin joined the Bearcats after being rated as a 91 overall transfer on 247Sports, while Perryman joins as an 87 overall. The pair come in as two parts of a transfer class that was ranked as the nation’s 23rd best.

The pair are likely set to feature off the bench for Calhoun’s opening season with Cincinnati, as neither was uber-impressive at Utah State in Year 1. Elamin’s three-point ability means he can space the floor well, and Perryman’s creativity can keep things rolling when the first line is out there, but both players still have plenty of filling out to do before they are ready for the hustle and bustle of the Big 12.

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