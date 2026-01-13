Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Betting Favorites Against Colorado Ahead of Home Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team is a betting favorite in Big 12 play for the first time this season on Wednesday night. Consensus betting lines have Cincinnati favored by 5.5 points over Colorado, and the point total is set at 149.

Wes Miller's team is 8-8 straight up this season and a lowly 6-10 against the spread, while Colorado is 12-4 overall and 9-7 against the spread under head coach Tad Boyle.

Overs have not been hitting in UC games this season, amidst their terrible offensive showings so far (3-12-1 to the over this season). They have basically gone with the betting line all year, sitting 7-1 overall as a favorite and 0-7 as an underdog (only favorite loss was to Eastern Michigan).

Wes Miller went as far as to say neither team lost Sunday's 73-72 UCF result against UC. Moustapha Thiam (career-high 24 points) did all he could to help Cincinnati win that game, and he still believes in the team this season.

"That's why I came to Cincy," Thiam said to the media. "I believe in Coach Wes, I believe in the team. I think we have a really good team. It's not easy to come and play a Top 25 team at home and beat them. I feel if we keep working and keep our heads up, I think we're going to be a really good team."

He is hoping to have some winning comments for the media after the Wednesday game, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

