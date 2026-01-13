Miami Redhawks Take Major Shot at Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

CINCINNATI — The Miami RedHawks basketball team took a shot at the 8-8 Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team on Tuesday. Miami's team X account posted on the site that season-ticket holders for any of the college basketball teams in Southwest Ohio can upgrade to Miami tickets with just a $10 charge.

"No paper bags needed over here," The account posted. "Just good hoops. Upgrade your ticket to Miami Men’s Basketball. SHOW PROOF OF YOUR SEASON TICKET FOR ANY OTHER COLLEGE HOOPS TEAM IN SOUTHWEST OHIO AT THE MILLETT HALL BOX OFFICE AND COME CHECK OUT THE BEST BASKETBALL IN THE AREA FOR ONLY $10!"

The jab stems from the Barstool Cincinnati X account posting after Sunday's 73-72 loss to UCF that all fans should wear paper bags to tomorrow's home game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bearcats' season is basically over at 8-8 overall. It's the first time in the Wes Miller era they've been .500 through 16 games, and they would have to finish 14-1 in conference play to have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm heartbroken for our players," Miller said after the latest close loss. "When the guys are doing the right stuff and going about things the right way, you want them to get rewarded for that. We were really close again. Give (Themus) Fulks credit, he made a really tough shot. I thought Baba made a tough play to give us the lead. Nobody lost the game. I thought both teams made plays to win the game. I'm disappointed, frustrated, and hurt we didn't get the result, but I'm proud of my team."

Meanwhile, Miami is 17-0 and on the precipice of getting ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since way back in this century. They haven't been ranked since Wally Szczerbiak averaged 24.2 points per game for the 99-00 RedHawks.

They ranked as high as 22nd in the AP Poll that season.

