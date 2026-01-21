Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Gets Big Injury Boost For Veteran Guard Kerr Kriisa Ahead of Arizona Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team looks like they will get Kerr Kriisa (shoulder) back on the floor after a four-game absence due to injury. The Bearcats' top assist man is probable to play Wednesday and help continue the rise from UC's offense over the last two weeks.

Cincinnati is taking on No. 1 Arizona tonight in Tucson and will have a nearly full attack to combat the nation's best team. Jalen Haynes (knee) is still out and has not played in a game this season.

Kriisa should slot right back in and bring the Bearcats' guard depth back to full strength, averaging 7.8 points and 3.8 assists per game this season. UC has done a much better job getting to the rim and playing more efficient offense in recent weeks.

It helped them go 2-0 last week as they aim for a new best-win in the Wes Miller era on Wednesday night.

“We've been really working. It might sound strange, but we've been working on that mentality since the first day of workouts," Miller said about his team getting to the rim more as the conference season rolls on. "These guys have heard the term rim pressure, probably more than they would have liked. But we're starting to kind of figure out how to do that. I thought transition was important. Again, when our defense gets live-ball stops, our transition game gets real, and we actually missed a couple of good looks in transition, so it could have been an even better number. I thought our cutting off the ball tonight was huge."

Catch the game tonight at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Injury Report | Big 12 Conference

