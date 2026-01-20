Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Big Road Betting Underdogs Against No. 1 Arizona

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are betting underdogs again on Wednesday with a chance to pull off an underdog for the second consecutive game and second time overall this season.

No. 1 Arizona is a 13.5-point betting favorite on the consensus line, and the point total is set at 153.5 points. UC just won as an outright betting underdog for the first time all season in Saturday's 79-70 win over Iowa State.

UC enters this game 10-8 straight up and 8-10 against the spread, while U of A is 18-0 SU and 11-7 ATS this season. The Wildcats are 8-6 ATS as a favorite, while the Bearcats are 3-5 ATS and 1-7 straight up as an underdog.

The point total has to give somehow, as UC road games this season are just 1-4 to the over, while U of A home games have an 8-3 record to the over. It's another massive test for Wes Miller's squad, which finally got a nice winning reward in the Big 12 on Saturday.

“We've been really working. It might sound strange, but we've been working on that mentality since the first day of workouts," Miller said about his team getting to the rim more as the conference season matures. "These guys have heard the term rim pressure, probably more than they would have liked. But we're starting to kind of figure out how to do that. I thought transition was important. Again, when our defense gets live-ball stops, our transition game gets real, and we actually missed a couple of good looks in transition, so it could have been an even better number. I thought our cutting off the ball tonight was huge."

The Arizona action tips off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday on FS1.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk