Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 77-68 Win Over Colorado

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati got a weight off its shoulders Wednesday night with its first Big 12 win of the 2025-26 season over Colorado, 77-68.

Baba Miller (25 points, 11 rebounds) and Moustapha Thiam (15 points) led the paint blitz to help Cincinnati move to 8-1 all-time against the Buffaloes.

It was a nice payoff for their hard work over the past few weeks.

“I'm really pleased that they got to feel the results as players," Wes Miller said about his team's win. "At 42 years old, having been through 20-some college basketball seasons, I know that if you just keep doing the right things every day, and you keep coming to work every day, you stay together, and you have the right mentality, I know results will find us. I know that. I've experienced it enough, but it's like telling everybody out here that has children, which I don't. I think you can relate to it when you see your players, or if you have kids, and you see them do all the things you're asking them to do on a day-to-day basis, to get better.

"You want them to get the reward, right? You want them to go, 'Okay, yeah, I did everything I'm supposed to be doing, now I get to go, okay, I got some reward for that.' That hadn't been easy. And so, I am pleased for them that they got to feel a result again. They've maintained the right approach for the most part, day after day, and if they keep doing that, they're going to get more results.”

Check out all of the top highlights from the win below:

Highlights from last night's 77-68 win over Colorado:



🔺 Miller: 25p, 11r, 4a, 2b

🔺 Thiam: 15p, 2b, 2s

🔺 Thomas: 9p, 4a, 3s

🔺 Harris: 9p, 4a, 2s pic.twitter.com/D9qrNvIIH9 — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) January 15, 2026

