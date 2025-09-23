All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Releases Full 2025-26 Schedule

All 31 games a re locked in.

Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) dribbles against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) dribbles against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The 2025-26 Cincinnati Bearcats Men's Basketball schedule is official! The Big 12 released the full conference schedule matchups on Monday with Cincinnati gering up for another 31 regular season games in the coming months.

Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller is ready to roll with his new team, which features an almost entirely new rotation except for Day Day Thomas.

"I've enjoyed them. I've really, genuinely enjoyed the time on the court with this group," Miller said last week about his new team. "Like anything else, you've got to find your why, and one of the things that's my why is how much I enjoy just walking out onto the court and doing what I love to do every day. And today, this group has been as fun to work with as any group I've coached. And again, we've got a long way to go and a lot to go through, but I have enjoyed this group a lot; that'd be something that stuck out to me so far."

Check out the non-conference and Big 12 schedules below:

Nov. 3 - Western Carolina

Nov. 7 - Georgia State

Nov. 11 - Dayton

Nov. 16 - Mount St. Mary's

Nov. 21 - Neutral against Louisville

Nov. 24 - NJIT

Nov. 26 - Eastern Michigan

Dec. 1 - Tarleton State

Dec. 5 - @ Xavier

Dec. 13 - Neutral against Georgia

Dec. 17 - Alabama State

Dec. 21 - Neutral against Clemson

Dec. 29 - Lipscomb

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball 2025-26 Schedule / Courtesy: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

