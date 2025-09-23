Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Releases Full 2025-26 Schedule
CINCINNATI — The 2025-26 Cincinnati Bearcats Men's Basketball schedule is official! The Big 12 released the full conference schedule matchups on Monday with Cincinnati gering up for another 31 regular season games in the coming months.
Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller is ready to roll with his new team, which features an almost entirely new rotation except for Day Day Thomas.
"I've enjoyed them. I've really, genuinely enjoyed the time on the court with this group," Miller said last week about his new team. "Like anything else, you've got to find your why, and one of the things that's my why is how much I enjoy just walking out onto the court and doing what I love to do every day. And today, this group has been as fun to work with as any group I've coached. And again, we've got a long way to go and a lot to go through, but I have enjoyed this group a lot; that'd be something that stuck out to me so far."
Check out the non-conference and Big 12 schedules below:
Nov. 3 - Western Carolina
Nov. 7 - Georgia State
Nov. 11 - Dayton
Nov. 16 - Mount St. Mary's
Nov. 21 - Neutral against Louisville
Nov. 24 - NJIT
Nov. 26 - Eastern Michigan
Dec. 1 - Tarleton State
Dec. 5 - @ Xavier
Dec. 13 - Neutral against Georgia
Dec. 17 - Alabama State
Dec. 21 - Neutral against Clemson
Dec. 29 - Lipscomb
