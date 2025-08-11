Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Releases New Offseason Video Series
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team premiered its inside look at the 2025 offseason on Monday. Bearcats Reloaded: Episode 1 looks at the beginning days of summer workouts with head coach Wes Miller and director of player development Jaylen Stowe.
Cincinnati fans get an inside look at practice, while also going inside the huddle with Miller as he shouts to his two freshmen: Keyshuan Tillery and Shon Abaev.
UC also held a gathering at Miller's house that Corey Evans attended. The new Cincinnati general manager has helped the program in multiple ways since getting hired in the spring.
"It was kind of a seamless transition in terms of relationships and the ability to coexist and work together," Miller said last month about Evans's impact this offseason. "And I think as we got the roster set, which was primarily the area he was working with our program on, he's now evolving into other areas of player, personnel, and organization and relationship building out in the world, and it's really important, like he's out in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League all week. It's really, really important that somebody is out and about."
Check out the first episode below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk