Jizzle James Attends Bearcats Game, Working Out to Stay Ready For Basketball
CINCINNATI — Jizzle James is back around Cincinnati.
The former Bearcats guard attended Monday night's game against Tarleton State but was not with the team as part of the process. James was dismissed prior to the season and had not resurfaced in Cincinnati since then.
There was no word from the university that he was relieved of his student status. James made his presence known around press row and told the media he's been working out and staying ready to play.
Cincinnati's offense has certainly missed James since the start of this 2025-26 season. UC was ranked 215th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency entering the Tarleton State contest.
“Jizzle James has been dealing with personal issues throughout the summer," Wes Miller said in a statement. "We removed him from the team last month. He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I will have no further comment at this time.”
The 2025 All-Big 12 honorable mention player was Cincinnati's scoring leader last season (12.7 ppg) and assist leader (3.5). He was one of just three Bearcats to start all 35 games, and he scored in double figures 25 times. James had been a staple part of the program over the past two seasons.
Cincinnati has the Crosstown Shootout this Friday against Xavier.
