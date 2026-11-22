Cincinnati got the job done on Sunday, 78-68 over UMass-Lowell in a little more difficult trial than most expected. The River Hawks sported a great three-point defense coming into the game, and that kept things close for a while.

Cincinnati is now 5-1 on the season and ready to fire into a holiday trip this week to face Georgia and Boston College. Jayden Hastings (six points, six rebounds, two assists) returned with an impact from his shoulder injury as UC awaits only the return of Javontae Campbell in the next few weeks to round out a full roster.

The River Hawks’ lone loss before today was a 72-62 defeat at Massachusetts on Nov. 11; they were limiting their opponents to 22.6% from deep, the seventh-best rate nationally. Cincinnati shot just 4-15 from deep as they try to crack the lid open this season on that front.

UC is now 2-0 against UMass-Lowell all time after UML rained from three to keep this much closer than it should've been (11-27 from deep, 10 other made shots)

Top Takeaway: Welcome Back, Hastings

Nov 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jayden Hastings (22) dunks the ball against against the UMass Lowell River Hawks in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati played a little choppy in this game, but it was great to see Hastings return with a force on Sunday. He cleaned the glass well to help UC's rebounding advantage (37-29) and looked to be in the flow of the game well after a few weeks out of action.

UC is going to win with waves of talent this season, and those waves need time to start flowing together. It was good to get Hastings back today and work out some of those kinks against Bart Torvik's 286th-ranked team nationally.

A nice tune-up session that Cincinnati only led by five at the half. Tylen Riley (24 points, three rebounds, three assists) led the scoring way again in this game as he came off the bench to light a fire under the second-unit offense. He and the whole team played great defense again as they continue to sport a top-15 defensive profile nationally.

Hastings defended the rim well to help that defensive effort as well.

UML shot just 37.5% from the floor after Cincinnati entered the game ranked 25th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.80), 28th in assists per game (19.8) and scoring defense (61.2), plus 37th in turnover margin (+5.6). They won the turnover battle again today (12-7).

Player Of The Game: Tylen Riley

Riley is responding to a change in his lineup, slotting in very well. He controlled the offense across 25 minutes minutes on Sunday and shot 9-13 from the floor.

He continues to be the only consistent deep shooter on the roster right now, banging home a few more triples. That's been massive to create any space for the offense, and UC needed every ounce of it on Sunday.

Riley is one of the three most important players on the roster right now and seems to have found the right focus in his game entering Cincinnati's first holiday hoops trip since the 2022 Maui Invitational.

Cincinnati battle Georgia at 11 am on Thanksgiving.

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