Cincinnati Makes Top Seven Schools For Four-Star 2026 Forward Kayden Allen
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball team just cracked the top-seven schools for another highly touted 2026 prospect on the hardwood.
Four-star Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Florida) small forward Kayden Allen told 247Sports' Travis Branham he has Cincinnati in his final seven schools, along with California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and UCF.
According to 247Sports, Allen is the 48th-best player in the class of 2026 and the 21st-ranked small forward among all 2026 talents.
The cutdown came from a group of 22 school offers received over the past few years. Cincinnati has been in on Allen since the ground floor. Wes Miller and his staff offered the talented 2026 forward back in 2022 during the early days of the coach's tenure.
He just transferred to a new high school after attending Grayson High School and Montverde Academy.
The 6-foot-6 small forward just posted 8.7 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Eagles, who were one of the best high school teams in the country. Allen profiles as a potential solid building block for Wes Miller.
