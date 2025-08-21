Cincinnati Scheduled to Face ACC Opponent in Latest Strong Addition to Non-Conference Slate
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have locked in another solid non-conference matchup for the 2025-26 basketball season. Clemson announced their non-conference schedule on Thursday and revealed that they are facing Cincinnati in a neutral-site battle in Greenville, South Carolina, on Dec. 21.
UC also formally announced the long-known game date against Louisville on Nov. 21. Cincinnati is clearly adding more Quad 1-2 matchups than they ever have before in the Wes Miller era.
Matchups that Kerr Kriisa just gained even more importance for after Jizzle James was dismissed from the program. Kriisa could be the Bearcats' main ball handler all season long.
"We're thrilled to welcome Kerr to Cincinnati," head coach Wes Miller noted earlier this summer. "We've played against Kerr multiple times over the last few years and know first-hand how much he impacts winning. He's a relentless competitor who brings a wealth of experience and winning to our program. He has an elite basketball IQ and an infectious personality that Bearcats fans will love."
Check out the known non-conference matchups so far:
Nov. 3 - Western Carolina
Nov. 11 - Dayton
Nov. 21 - Louisville
Dec. 5 - @ Xavier
Dec. 13 - Neutral against Georgia
Dec. 21 - Neutral against Clemson
TBD - Eastern Michigan
TBD - NJIT
Other Matchups TBD
