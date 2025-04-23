UC Head Coach Wes Miller Highlights Five Incoming Transfer Players
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats officially signed and welcomed in their five transfers so far this cycle, with head coach Wes Miller noting the best parts of their games coming to Clifton.
Defensive-stopping wing player Sencire Harris started things off. For more on his game, click here.
"Cincinnati fans are going to absolutely love Sencire Harris," Miller said on the team media release. "He's absolutely fearless and I love how much he relishes challenges and competition. Sencire plays with an edge that this community will instantly connect with. I challenge anyone to find a better perimeter defender in college basketball, but I'm also excited for him to show everyone what he's truly capable of on the offensive end of the floor."
Veteran guard Kerr Kriisa was next. For more on his game, click here.
"We're thrilled to welcome Kerr to Cincinnati," Miller noted. "We've played against Kerr multiple times over the last few years and know first-hand how much he impacts winning. He's a relentless competitor that brings a wealth of experience and winning to our program. He has an elite basketball IQ and an infectious personality that Bearcats fans will love."
Next, Miller highlighted former George Mason big man Jalen Haynes. For more on his game, click here.
"Jalen Haynes is a beast," Miller said. "He brings a level of physicality to our frontcourt that will translate immediately in the Big 12. He plays with a high motor, he attacks the backboards and he values winning. Offensively, he brings a diverse and valuable skill set to our team. He can really score, but he also has the ability to generate offensive opportunities for his teammates."
Cincinnati also welcomed standout center Moustapha Thiam. For more on his game, click here.
"Moustapha is an elite frontcourt player," Miller said. "He's already proven that he can have a major impact in Big 12 games, and what's so exciting is that he's just scratching the surface of what he can do on a basketball court. He has an extremely rare combination of size, athleticism and skill. His versatility on both ends of the floor will be a major factor in our team's attack next season."
Former Baylor forward Jalen Celestine rounded things out. For more on his game, click here.
"Jalen is a big-time wing," Miller said. "He has a ton of experience at the highest levels of college basketball, and heunderstands how to win. His positional size and ability to guard multiple positions will be extremely important to our team. Offensively, Jalen is very dynamic. His three-point shooting speaks for itself, but he also has a strong combination of ball skills and playmaking that will add to our team."
