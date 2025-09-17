Fifth Third Arena Reportedly Broken Into, Suspect In Custody
CINCINNATI — A suspect is in custody after a five-figure burglary at Fifth Third Arena. Houssin Souare is charged with breaking and entering and burglary at Fifth Third Arena, a criminal complaint unearthed by FOX19 shows.
The home of the Bearcats' major indoor sports activities had over $10,000 in apparel and other items stolen on July 31 late in the night, and Souare was seen on camera breaking into the equipment room as the lead suspect. He was arrested over the weekend and is being held on $150,000 bond.
Cincinnati men's basketball is about to start up practices in the arena and their practice gym this weekend.
"I've enjoyed them. I've really, genuinely enjoyed the time on the court with this group," UC head coach Miller said about his new team. "Like anything else, you've got to find your why, and one of the things that's my why is how much I enjoy just walking out onto the court and doing what I love to do every day. And today, this group has been as fun to work with as any group I've coached. And again, we've got a long way to go and a lot to go through, but I have enjoyed this group a lot; that'd be something that stuck out to me so far."
Hopefully, there won't be any more crimes like this affecting the home of the Bearcats moving forward.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk