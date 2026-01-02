Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Big Betting Underdogs At Home For First Time In 2025 Season Against Houston

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team is a home betting underdog for the first time this season to open Big 12 play. No. 8 Houston enters Saturday's 2 p.m. ET tip-off as 9.5-point favorites with a point total sitting at 132.5.

Cincinnati is 8-5 overall this season and 5-8 against the spread, while Houston is 11-1 SU and 6-7 ATS. UC opened as an 11.5-point underdog and has since taken money to move the spread. They are 1-3 ATS and winless as an underdog this year, covering by one point against Clemson.

UC is 0-3 in Quad 1/2 games this season and already needs to post a strong winning record for the first time in Big 12 play to have any realistic shot of making the NCAA Tournament. Breaking the Cougars' 12-game winning streak in this series would be a great start toward clearing that bar.

UC looked much more in sync offensively during the Lipscomb win.

“I'll go watch the tape. 21 assists, I think that's good. We've had high assist numbers," Wes Miller said about his team after Monday's 89-62 win over Lipscomb. "I thought we were stagnant at times offensively in the first half, on possessions, I'm not saying every possession, and I thought we moved it better in the second half. I still think we have to have better body movement. Sometimes we can just stall, and we don't do that in practice, but when the lights come on, sometimes we do it. I think there were some possessions that you can show that are really good, and I think there are some that need improvement.”

The game tips off tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

