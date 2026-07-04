The holiday weekend took a turn on Kerr Kriisa today. Kentucky Sports Radio's Jack Pilgrim reports that FBI agents arrested the former Cincinnati point guard and plan to extradite him to West Virginia this coming week for an alleged crime.

Kriisa is reportedly part of a multi-million dollar fraud scheme and was about to play in The Basketball Tournament this month, but that's not happening now.

"The 25-year-old from Estonia’s arrest was in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme dating back to his time at West Virginia as a Mountaineer in 2023-24. He’s being extradited to West Virginia with a court hearing scheduled for next week. Kriisa averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 assists in 19 games this past season at Cincinnati," Pilgrim posted on Saturday.

Cincinnati brought Kriisa in from the transfer portal last spring, and he began as a key starter early in the season, but injuries struck him as they have throughout his career, and he slowly fell out of the rotation.

Time will tell how this court case plays out for the veteran point guard who was slated to play professionally in Estonia this coming season.

The 25-year-old signed with his old club last week, Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits, for the upcoming campaign. He played six seasons in the college basketball circuit, and that time at West Virginia is hanging around him like a black cloud now.

He also played in the Kaunas Žalgiris system in Lithuania and played in Germany for Brose Bamberg and Bayreuth Young Pikes.

"College basketball is the best thing in the world," Kriisa told the local media in a breakout session at 2025 Big 12 Media Days last year about his love for the sport. "You can't compare college basketball to your league to the NBA, because the community and everything about it is so special. Everybody has their own mascot. Everybody takes pride. And it's just the best. It really is like it makes me, like, smiley; it's a super cool thing."

Check out the full report from Pilgrim here as Kriisa faces this legal trouble.

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