Former Utah State Forward Commits To Jerrod Calhoun, Bearcats From 2026 Transfer Portal

Former Utah State forward Adlan Elamin is committing to Jerrod Calhoun and the Bearcats out of the 2026 transfer portal. 247Sports's Dushawn London reported the addition.

The 6-9, 185-pound talent notched appearances in every game this past season while averaging 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 44.4% shooting (30.2% from deep). He is one of the best players to ever commit to Calhoun out of high school in the fall of 2024, and now he follows him up into a power conference.

According to 247Sports, Elamin was ranked 201st nationally and 45th among power forwards as a high schooler. He held other offers out of high school from names like Penn State, Arizona State, Iowa, Old Dominion, Rhode Island, and Virginia Commonwealth.

Transfer Impact

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Adlan Elamin (35) reacts with teammates in the first half against the Villanova Wildcats during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Elamin should be a nice depth/development option in the Big 12 as a former three-star recruit. He flashed some strong moments throughout his freshman season and holds three more years of eligibility to keep growing in the Calhoun system. He has decent touch on jump shots and can hold his own on the defensive end, even with his slim frame.

Add in a Monster Factory workout plan coming his way over the next few months, and Elamin could take a nice leap into the top seven or six in this rotation. Adding 15-20 pounds to that frame to keep up with the physicality of the Big 12 wouldn't hurt. If the burst stays the same with added weight, watch out.

The work has just begun for Calhoun and his talent acquisition team.

“We have a great sale. We've got a great program, the best conference in the country over the last 10 years," Calhoun said on CBS Sports across Final Four weekend. "But Cincinnati is starving for a winner. College basketball is better with Cincinnati in the NCAA tournament. We need to get them back. I played for Coach [Rollie] Massimino at Cleveland State, and a lot of the stuff we do, Coach Massimino taught me that. So I've had great mentors. Coach Huggins, Rollie Massimino, and then, obviously, picking the brain of (Boston Celtics head coach) Joe Mazzulla, I think the best offensive coach, regardless of level, was on my staff. So I've been prepared for this for a long time.”

Check out highlights from Elamin's freshman season out west below:

At the very top of my list for next years team, Adlan Elamin. Showed huge flashes this year as a true freshman. Great athlete with incredible mobility and consistent motor. He’s only scratched the surface of what he can become. #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/1vko9IJiek — CalhounsCats (@CalhounsCats) March 28, 2026

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