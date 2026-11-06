Jerrod Calhoun And Others Breakdown Cincinnati's Blowout Win Over Green Bay

Jerrod Calhoun and the Cincinnati Bearcats Men's basketball team are 2-0 this season following an 81-64 win over Green Bay.

It was the first-ever meeting between the schools, and Cincinnati led basically wire-to-wire. While they didn't cover the betting spread. UC weathered injuries to Jayden Hastings and Akai Fleming with a monster scoring performance out of Myles Colvin (31 points, seven rebounds).

The veteran guard posted 30-plus points for the third time in his career, and it was the third-highest scoring game of his college run.

"I mean, obviously, just it's good to see the balls in the basket after a tough shooting night," Colvin noted after the game. "But I mean, I think it's just trusting it. Obviously, I put a lot of shots up, and my teammates trust me; my coaches trust me. So you know, they put me in a position today to be able to get as many points as I did today. So I think it's just trusting the work."

Cincinnati is getting ready for its first pair of real tests this season next week against Minnesota on Monday and Dayton on Saturday.

The team is currently ranked in the top-40 on Bart Torvik and can make some statements soon.

"It's the process over the outcome," Calhoun said after the game about his team's offense so far. "We missed 10 threes in the first half at one point. I thought most of them were really good looks, but you have to have the ability as a college basketball player to adjust, right? And we thought we'd get them in closeouts, and we probably got to do a better job of getting them to understand that, If you can't make threes, get to the rim. We kept harping on it, but we kept launching, and you know sometimes that happens. But this group is still learning. We are a work in progress."

The Golden Gophers come into town on Monday for a 7 p.m. ET tip inside Fifth Third Arena.

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