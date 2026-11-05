College Football Week 10 Best Bets (Bet the OVER between Cincinnati and Houston)

Week 10 of the 2026 college football season is here, which means we're entering the final month of the regular season. It's time to strap in, because it's going to be a fun ride to find out which teams are going to be playing in the College Football Playoff.

Let's take a look at three of my best bets for this weekend's slate of games.

College Football Week 10 Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Nebraska -4.5 (-108) vs. Illinois

Utah -5.5 (-105) vs. Utah

Cincinnati vs. Houston OVER 62.5 (-115)

Nebraska vs. Illinois Best Bet

I'm going down with the ship with Nebraska. Despite a few tough losses, their metrics are still amongst the best in the NFL. The Cornhuskers rank 28th in net adjusted EPA per play and 10th in net success rate. By comparison, Illinois ranks 72nd and 99th in those two stats.

This is a perfect buy-low, sell-high spot. Nebraska isn't as bad as their three most recent losses look, and Illinois isn't as good as their three straight wins look.

I'm not afraid to lay the points on Nebraska in what's my best bet for Friday night's college football action.

Pick: Nebraska -4.5 (-108)

BYU vs. Utah Best Bet

I've been high on Utah all season, and it's time for me to back them in their biggest game to date. Overall, the Utes have the more impressive metrics, ranking 10th in adjusted net EPA per play and fifth in net success rate. By comparison, BYU ranks 21st and 30th in those two stats.

One of the key aspects to keep an eye on in this game is the Utah rushing offense against the BYU run defense. Utah ranks 19th in EPA per rush and 22nd in rush success rate, while the Cougars rank 60th in opponent EPA per rush and 74th in opponent rush success rate.

BYU's hot start to the season has continued to make them overrated in the betting market. If the Utes can run the ball effectively, the Utes are going to come through as home favorites.

Pick: Utah -5.5 (-105)

Cincinnati vs. Houston Best Bet

Instead of betting a side in this game, I think the bet to make is the OVER.

Both defenses have struggled significantly at times this season. Cincinnati ranks 102nd in opponent EPA per play and 120th in defense success rate, while Houston ranks 119th and 108th in those two metrics. Meanwhile, both offenses rank inside the top 30 in EPA per play.

Let's sit back and root for points in this Big 12 showdown.

Pick: OVER 62.5 (-115)

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days . Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.