New-Look Bearcats Basketball Team Ranked Among Top-30 Schools in Preseason Analytic Model
CINCINNATI — Evan Miyakawa released his first Bayesian Performance Ratings of the 2025-26 college basketball season this week, and Cincinnati is getting love from his system again as the No. 28 team nationally.
The Bearcats' defense is ranked 11th, while the offense checks in at 48th.
"Cincinnati being this high scares me a little bit, but on paper, the Bearcats have another solid roster," Miyakawa wrote on his Substack. "While they don’t have any bona fide stars, they really focused on getting some highly rated defensive players, which should pay dividends on that end of the court."
There is no clear star option to look out for now that Jizzle James is off the team, but this rating accounts for that. Time will tell if a veteran like Kerr Kriisa or a young talent like Shon Abaev can fill those star shoes, but Wes Miller should have enough talent to at least make the NCAA Tournament come March.
That 11th-rated defense will be anchored by the best center to play at UC this decade, Moustapha Thiam. If the Big 12's best shot blocker can be a consistent offensive force as well, he could very well be that missing star and help drive things on both ends of the floor as a solid passer (25 assists as a freshman) and competent outside shooter (31%).
