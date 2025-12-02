Wes Miller And More Discuss Jizzle James Appearance, Tarleton State Victory
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team moved to 6-2 on the 2025-26 season following another up-and-down 76-58 win over the Tarleton State Texans at home.
TSU beat UC in the paint as the Bearcats rained down 15 threes to win the second half by 16 points. The fans also got to see Jizzle James in attendance after he got dismissed from the team in the preseason.
Miller commented on his appearance following the win. He stated no comment on James playing basketball for the team but said he is in a healthy spot as a UC student and using the team facilities to workout.
"He's enrolled here," Miller said. "I know everybody wants to ask basketball questions, and I understand that, but if anybody wants to know he's doing well, personally, he's doing great, and that's what I care about, what I'm happy about, what I'm proud of, and I'm glad he's on campus, he's enrolled, he's using our facilities.
"It's not news, because it's been going on for a while, but if somebody spotted him and you guys are asking a fair question, that's what it is. As far as basketball, I don't have any comments about it. There's nothing to talk about or report. There's no story. The story, basketball wise, is about the guys that are wearing the jersey playing on the court, but on a personal level, because he's family to me and anybody out there that cares about him, they should know he's doing great, and I'm really proud of that."
James was a 2025 All-Big 12 honorable mention player, Cincinnati's scoring leader last season (12.7 ppg) and assist leader (3.5). He was one of just three Bearcats to start all 35 games, and he scored in double figures 25 times.
Cincinnati will continue playing without him this Friday night against the Xavier Musketeers. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
Check out the TSU press conference below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk