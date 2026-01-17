Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Posts Highest-Ranked Win In Over A Decade Against No. 2 Iowa State

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team injected huge life into the 2025-26 season on Saturday with the best win of the Wes Miller era. UC beat No. 2 Iowa State 79-70 to post its highest-ranked win since the 2011-12 season, when the team beat No. 2 Syracuse.

UC maximized its possessions and canned 10 triples to control the win for most of the afternoon. Day Day Thomas (19 points) and Jalen Celestine (12 points) combined for most of those deep bombs that kept ISU off balance.

Cincinnati lost both games against the Cyclones by a combined 31 points last season and got some revenge today. They now stave off needing to win out the rest of the season for at least one more game. 14 conference wins is the likely bar to hit for real hope at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, and today was a massive life preserver to stay afloat.

It was their latest chance to bank a top-10 victory for the first time since the 2011-12 season, and they cashed in. The Bearcats beat No. 8 Marquette, No. 2 Syracuse, and No. 10 Florida State that season.

Disciplined Win On The Margins

Cincinnati didn't shoot the lights out or overwhelm ISU in the fast break on Saturday; they won by doing the little things and a lot of them. One of the nation's best rebounding teams took it on the chin from Cincinnati for a bunch of extra UC chances (39-32 rebounding advantage).

The Bearcats fouled a bunch in the second half, but that kept ISU's strong shooting offense out of the picture enough and made them shoot free throws, which is their only weakness this season (68.5%, 297th nationally).

Turnovers didn't mix with free throws, as Cincinnati took fantastic care of the basketball to lessen a normal shooting day from its shaky offense. They only turned the ball over eight times and played great enough defense to force a nearly seven-minute long field-goal drought from ISU in the second half.

Baba Miller (eight points, 12 rebounds) was a huge influence again in this game as the main board banker for UC. He was influential in limiting everyone from ISU outside the top scorers, Milan Momcilovic (28 points) and Justin Jefferson (16 points). The former was unbelievable on Saturday shooting 8-13 from outside.

Cincinnati played balanced, disciplined hoop with five different players right near or above double scoring figures in this game.

"I think that we prepare for these moments," Buck Harris said about taking care of the ball after scoring 12 points with no turnovers. "A couple games, we sold a 10-point lead, and we have a big emphasis on taking care of the ball, and we do a lot of stuff in practice with five minutes left in the game, and value possessions one by one, and keep just chipping at it."

Bearcats Player Of The Game: Jalen Celestine

Cincinnati needed every three-pointer it could get on Saturday afternoon. Celestine delivered most of those as he continues to settle into a nice 3-And-D role on this roster.

The 6-7 forward flashed a quick trigger, splashing four triples against one of the best defenses in the country. He is finding a lot of success in the corners since getting to 100% health earlier this season, and he continued that on Saturday.

Add in a nice contribution to Cincinnati's great rebounding at the time in this game (five rebounds), and you get a complete showing from a key secondary player in this rotation.

Celestine only averaged 5.5 points per game entering this contest, but should continue raising that closer to double digits the rest of the Big 12 slate. Saturday marked his 33rd-career double-digit scoring outing. Thomas has to get a shoutout here as well for how well he executed in the final minutes of this game. The veteran played closer for UC when they needed him most.

Cincinnati turns its focus to a battle against No. 1-ranked Arizona on the road Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk