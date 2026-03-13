Top Candidates To Replace Wes Miller As Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Head Coach

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are in search of a new head coach for the men's basketball program after moving on from Wes Miller and his five-season tenure in Clifton.

He failed to win 24 games once across a full season at Cincinnati and never made the NCAA Tournament. The latter goal is a priority for whoever Cincinnati hires next, and there are plenty of strong candidates to be the Bearcats' 29th head coach in program history.

Let's dive into the three best candidates to take over the role:

*Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz was originally on this list, but he has since signed a new deal to stay with the Billikens.

Jerrod Calhoun - Utah State

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun calls to his team during the first half against the UCLA Bruins in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

This is by far the easiest, best fit for Cincinnati in my opinion.

Calhoun attended UC earlier this century, graduating in 2004, and seems to want a shot at coaching his alma mater.

Cincinnati has been a rough offensive outfit this whole decade under Miller, but that could flip in a big way if they hire Calhoun, who sports an elite 52-14 record in two seasons at Utah State as part of the Mountain West.

That's no slouch of a league; it's the sixth-best conference in the country by average NET Ranking this season, and Calhoun is leading the regular-season conference champs right now. Offense is a big reason why. The Aggies are 32nd in KenPom overall this season and rank 28th in adjusted offensive efficiency.

The team was 20th in AOE last season.

He dropped a first-round NCAA Tournament game last year and will get another chance to avenge that next week. Utah State is a perennially strong program, winning 20-plus games in seven of the past eight seasons, but roster turnover is heavy year-to-year now, and Calhoun's shown he can adjust in this landscape.

He hasn't been asked directly about his old team since it hasn't been open very long, but he did comment on the now-filled Kansas State role.

“I call this silly season time,” Calhoun said last week. “I’ve said all along ... this new regime has been really, really good. I think we’re in a really good place heading into the Pac-12. I think anytime you have success, there are going to be people who will call you and inquire. I think that goes for our players, too.”

Calhoun is Option A and is a glove-like fit after working under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati to start his career. CBS Sports's Matt Norlander has already noted he's a leading candidate to get the job.

Bryan Hodgson - South Florida

South Florida men's basketball coach Bryan Hodgson coaches his team against Alabama at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A young, up-and-coming name like Miller was a few years ago; Hodgson is wrapping up his first season at South Florida, where he led the Bulls to a regular-season championship at 23-8 overall.

He also led Arkansas State to the Sun Belt regular season title last March, showing consistent winning ability in two league tiers. The 38-year-old may not have enough total experience to ultimately get one of the best jobs available right now in Cincinnati, but he's flashed enough to make this list.

Hodgson leads a Bulls outfit that's top-60 in KenPom's offensive and defensive efficiency this season and plays at a breakneck pace (14th nationally in tempo). That latter factor is no surprise with Hodgson cutting his teeth on Nate Oats's old Buffalo staff last decade.

Joe Gallo - Merrimack

Dec 19, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Merrimack Warriors head coach Joe Gallo reacts from the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Gallo has shown an ability to coach up a level in a big way despite never coaching anywhere other than Merrimack at the Division I level. He was instrumental in that program's entrance into DI back in 2019.

The Warriors have been a little more up and down than the other two teams with coaches on this list, but Gallo's won immediately at every level. He took over Merrimack in 2016 and instantly went to three straight Division II NCAA Tournaments, then won the Northeast Conference in Merrimack’s first year at this level. They've won two more NEC league titles (2023 and 2024) since, before moving into the MAAC this past season.

Gallo's patented headache zone defensive looks have helped the Warriors keep moving up in the division and league year after year. The 46-year-old is in the prime of his coaching career, and this could be the right time for him to make a big leap, but he doesn't have the top-tier consistent success in better leagues like the other two options.

Cincinnati needs to dive all the way into trying to pull Calhoun away from USU as arguably the best available job in the country after Kansas State filled its open role.

You don't get to be the Belle of the ball very often in this sport, and Cincinnati needs to get Calhoun while it is the best job on the market.

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