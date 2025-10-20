Top Moments From Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball's Exhibition Against Michigan
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats impressed on Friday night in the basketball team's 100-98 exhibition win over the Michigan Wolverines. The whole game is now available to watch on YouTube.
Michigan is widely considered a preseason top-10 team, and they performed like it throughout the contest, but UC held up very well and matched a high-powered offense with diverse scoring. Cincinnati had six players score in double figures, led by freshman phenom Shon Abaev (15 points, two rebounds), rising center Moustapha Thiam (15 points, two rebounds), and Kerr Kriisa (15 points).
On defense, Sencire Harris (13 points, five rebounds, five steals) was all over the floor and looks primed to be one of the top shutdown perimeter defenders in the Big 12.
All in all, Cincinnati displayed the most efficient shot diet of any team yet under Wes Miller. UC scored 76 points in the paint and from outside, to go with 22 made free throws, meaning just one bucket didn't come from the three most efficient spots on the floor to score.
That's the winning formula for Cincinnati all year and could be a dark-horse championship formula if Abaev or another piece pops as a go-to scoring star in crunch time of games.
“What we talked about with the guys was when the ball goes up and you’re wearing a Cincinnati uniform, you’re as competitive as you can possibly be, but we really treated this exhibition as a great tool to build,” Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller said. “There is so much great tape to learn from after this game. We have such a long way to go on both sides of the ball, but the film will be beneficial for us in the long run.”
Check out the full scrimmage below as Cincinnati gets back on the practice floor in the coming days before another road exhibition next Friday, this time against Arkansas:
