Tyler Tejada Dialing Into 'Biggest' Thing During First Offseason With Cincinnati

New Bearcats forward Tyler Tejada chopped it up in multiple media scrums on Friday for his first major public comments of the offseason.

The Towson transfer is projected to be a key piece of the starting lineup in his latest run around college basketball. At 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, Tejada is dialing into his best possible body composition to be a star in the Big 12.

"Just Coach Calhoun and coaching staff is what stood out to me the most," Tejada said in the scrum about choosing Cincinnati. "That's why I wanted to come here, why I wanted to be a part of this team and part of this culture. Just in terms of offseason, just working on my all-around game, the biggest thing is definitely the weight room, getting my body stronger. My body-fat percentage is down, and just continue working on defense and being a better offensive fit."

Leveling Up

Dec 16, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) shoots against Towson Tigers center Mor Seck (41) and guard Tyler Tejada (15) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-year player has one more season of eligibility after this upcoming slate. He just posted arguably his best in college with a career-high 17.7 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

He was one of the most efficient offensive players in the CAA last season and posted a strong 48% effective field goal rate on a diverse shot diet. "TNT" by AC/DC is his preferred walk-out song, and it makes sense with his initials being the same.

He's ready to rain three bombs down in Fifth Third Arena.

"Yeah, I picked that one as my walkout song if I played baseball because TNT are my initials," Tejada noted.

He and the rest of the team also learned they'll get MJ Collins on the roster for the upcoming season. An electric offensive star who led Utah State in scoring last season and has one of the most efficient games in the country.

"Definitely exciting," Tejada said. "Caliber player he is, and what he brings to the table will definitely be something big for us if he can get here.

The 2024-25 CAA Player of the Year stuck with Towson last spring and learned plenty before jumping into arguably the best college basketball conference in America.

"I learned a lot. Mostly just like the mental aspect of the game, like how to handle things," Tejada said about coming back to Towson after that big season. "After that, it was a lot of attention. A lot of people like trying to come at me and stuff. So I guess just learning how to handle myself more on the mental side than the physical side of it."

The electric wing is bringing plenty of mental and physical magic to the table this fall. Check out more from Tejada below:

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