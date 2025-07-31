UC Completes 2025-26 Roster With International Wing Addition
CINCINNATI — Another roster addition came down the news pipeline for the Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball team on Thursday. Spanish international star wing Jordi Rodriguez is suiting up for the program this coming fall.
"The point guard of Club Joventut Badalona, Jordi Rodríguez, will not continue with the green-and-black club and is heading to the University of Cincinnati," Diari de Badalona posted on Thursday. "The substantial financial offer and a significant role are the main reasons."
Rodriguez is a former teammate with current UC forward Baba Miller and brings a dynamic skillset to Clifton at 6-6, 197 pounds.
Rodríguez played on loan in the CB Tizona of the Primera FEB league this past season. He posted 9.5 points per game, while shooting 43% from deep and adding 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He also played in the U19 FIBA World Cup a few years ago, averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 40% from 3 on 5.3 attempts per contest.
It adds to the wide-ranging international canvassing Cincinnati's staff has mined from this offseason.
A canvas that is now full with all 15 roster spots accounted for as of this writing.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk