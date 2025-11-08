Wes Miller and More Dive Into Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball's Win Over Georgia State
CINCINNATI — UC worked through a rough outing on Friday night to work out a 74-64 win over Georgia State. Wes Miller, Baba Miller, and Day Day Thomas discussed the uneven victory to get UC to 2-0 on the season.
Miller noted his team has no excuse to play like they did on offense, but mentioned some clear reasons for a few issues. Shon Abaev and Jordi Rodriguez had rough outings amidst fights through illness.
"Shon Abaev had to get an IV before the game," Miller said after the win. "He's been dealing with illness. Jordy Rodriguez has been dealing with a serious illness, and then Sencire Harris would not accept not playing tonight with the wrist. And I did not like how we played, but I was glad those kids never even once thought about not playing. They just wanted to tough it out and try to compete. So that's another piece of positive news, but we'll use this to get better, like we can learn from this one, and I'm glad, I'm glad we were able to get a win."
The Bearcats will try to get healthy and on the same page offensively Tuesday night against the Dayton Flyers. Check out their comments below:
